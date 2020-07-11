PIA restores regular flights to the UAE

PIA resumed on Thursday its regular flights to the United Arab Emirates.

According to a press release issued by the airline, PIA’s passengers in Pakistan will now be able to travel Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

The airline had been operating one-way special flights to bring back Pakistanis stuck abroad. It has now resumed regular flights to the UAE.

Passengers will have to get their coronavirus tests done 96 prior to their flights and present negative test results at the time of boarding. They will also have to fill a health declaration form on the PIA website.

Passengers can book their tickets online or through the booking office.

Earlier today, Qatar Airways has made coronavirus tests mandatory for all passengers from Pakistan.