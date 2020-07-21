Tuesday, July 21, 2020  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
PIA to offer golden handshake to employees, says CEO

Posted: Jul 21, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PIA to offer golden handshake to employees, says CEO

PIA CEO Arshad Malik Photo: Samaa TV FILE

The Pakistan International Airlines would reduce 50% staff by offering them golden handshake, its CEO Arshad Malik told the Supreme Court Tuesday.

Malik said so during the hearing of a case relating to fake licenses of Pakistani pilots in the apex court.

The court expressed its displeasure over no action against Civil Aviation Authority officials involved in issuing fake licenses to pilots. It told the CAA director general that he didn’t do anything other than writing letters.

The court ordered registration of criminal cases against CAA officials involved in issuing fake licenses to pilots.

It barred the PIA from making any appointments or selling any assets, including the Roosevelt Hotel in New York.

The hearing was then adjourned for two weeks.

