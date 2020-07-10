PIA barred from operating flights to US

The US Department of Transportation has barred the Pakistan International Airlines from operating flights to the United States owing to flight safety concerns.

The special authorisation of the PIA to operate in the US has been revoked with immediate effect.

The decision was taken because of dubious licenses of the Pakistani pilots, according to the US Department of Transportation.

The PIA is under intense scrutiny after several problems within the organization, including the issue of fake licenses, came to light recently.

Late last month, the European Union Air Safety Agency suspended the authorisation for the PIA to operate in Europe for six months.

It all began after investigators held the pilot and the air traffic controller responsible for the PK-8303 crash in Karachi.

The A-320 aircraft of the PIA had crashed minutes before its second landing attempt in Karachi’s Model Colony on May 22.

The plane was carrying 99 people and only two survived the crash.