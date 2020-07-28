Tuesday, July 28, 2020  | 6 Zilhaj, 1441
PIA makes alcohol test compulsory for cabin crew

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Jul 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
The Pakistan International Airline has made the alcohol breath test compulsory for its cabin crew, according to a notification issued on Tuesday.

The tests will be conducted before the crew boards any airplane before a flight — both national and international.

The tests will be conducted by the flight surgeons and medical officers in the briefing room. The spokesperson of the company said that the decision was taken to stop the consumption of alcohol and drugs by any flight’s crew.

The advisory is in line with the rules of the International Civil Aviation Organisation and the International Aviation Safety Assessment, he added.

Previously, the Civil Aviation Authority had instructed the airline to conduct alcohol tests of its cockpit staff and pilots.

