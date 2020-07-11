Peshawar administration paying people to capture stray dogs

The Peshawar administration has decided that it will pay people to capture stray dogs and bring them to a public veterinary clinic so they can be neutered.

People will be paid Rs200 if they bring in one dog and Rs400 if they bring two, said a hospital employee.

“The payment will be in cash and will be made on the spot as soon as they hand over the dogs to us,” he added.

People, however, are worried. Many don’t know how to treat dogs so it is possible that they injure themselves while trying to capture a dog, said a resident.

More than 350 stray dogs have been neutered in Peshawar, said a government official.