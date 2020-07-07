Peshawar markets closed as coronavirus cases increase

The district administration of Peshawar has extended its smart lockdown to commercial areas and has shut down major markets of the city as the number of coronavirus cases increase.

Following this, traders have threatened to come out on the streets before Eidul Azha.

“This closure has increased frustration and anger among shopkeepers,” a trader said. “If any law and order situation is created, only the district administration will be responsible for it.”

On the other hands, traders have requested the government to take action against only those shopkeepers who are not following the coronavirus SOPs.

“We are following all the precautionary measures,” the traders association’s chairperson said. “We should not suffer because of the irresponsibility and carelessness of others,” he added.

The police have already taken action and sealed multiple shops across Peshawar over failure to follow SOPs.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported more nearly 30,000 cases of the coronavirus cases so far. More than a 1,000 people have died from the deadly virus in the province.