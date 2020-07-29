Peshawar police constables suspended for supplying drugs to inmates

Three police constables at the Peshawar Central Jail were arrested on Wednesday for supplying drugs to inmates, according to the police.

The officers were caught red-handed by an investigation officer after which they were suspended and an FIR has been registered.

An inquiry has also been begun.

One of the officers, identified as Safiullah, used to hide the drugs in his socks and then supplied them to prisoners.

According to the jail police, the drugs smuggled included ice (methamphetamine), heroin and hashish. It has launched a crackdown against people smuggling drugs inside prison.