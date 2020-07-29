Wednesday, July 29, 2020  | 7 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Peshawar police constables suspended for supplying drugs to inmates

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Peshawar police constables suspended for supplying drugs to inmates

Photo: Peshawar police/Facebook

Three police constables at the Peshawar Central Jail were arrested on Wednesday for supplying drugs to inmates, according to the police.

The officers were caught red-handed by an investigation officer after which they were suspended and an FIR has been registered.

An inquiry has also been begun.

One of the officers, identified as Safiullah, used to hide the drugs in his socks and then supplied them to prisoners.

According to the jail police, the drugs smuggled included ice (methamphetamine), heroin and hashish. It has launched a crackdown against people smuggling drugs inside prison.

FaceBook WhatsApp
drugs Peshawar central jail
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Peshawar, central jail, crackdown, smuggling, drugs, FIR, officers
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport
Sindh govt can’t build K-IV without water quota, irrigation fixes
Sindh govt can’t build K-IV without water quota, irrigation fixes
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Chocolate is good for your heart, study finds
Chocolate is good for your heart, study finds
Pakistanis risk unproven plasma treatment in coronavirus fight
Pakistanis risk unproven plasma treatment in coronavirus fight
Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 100 days
Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 100 days
China reports coronavirus spike as global cases pass 16 million
China reports coronavirus spike as global cases pass 16 million
Nawaz Sharif's new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
Nawaz Sharif’s new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 12pm | July 24| Pakistan
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 12pm | July 24| Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.