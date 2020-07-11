Saturday, July 11, 2020  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Three arrested for killing Peshawar couple for ‘honour’

Posted: Jul 11, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Three arrested for killing Peshawar couple for ‘honour’

Three people were arrested for murdering a couple in the name of honour in Peshawar on Saturday.

The young man and woman were murdered last week in Dir Colony and the police said the families quietly buried them without performing their last rites.

Law enforcers have now arrested the woman’s father and two relatives of the man.

SSP City Waqar Azeem said it has been decided that the couple’s bodies will be exhumed so an autopsy can be conducted.

The arrested suspected have confessed to the honour killing, the police said.

Saima, representative of a women’s rights group, says honor killings keep continuing because of poor investigation and lack of laws.

She said the laws and police need to be strengthened. 

Over 95 women have been killed for honour in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last two years.

