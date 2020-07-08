Wednesday, July 8, 2020  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Pervaiz Ashraf’s acquittal plea dismissed in Naudero case

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, who has already been given a clean chit in two rental power cases, will continue to be investigated by NAB in the Naudero power case after an accountability court dismissed his acquittal plea on Wednesday.

In 2015, NAB launched an inquiry against the former water and power minister for awarding rental power plant contracts of 51 megawatts without holding open bidding and violating rules. He is accused of causing losses to the national exchequer.

Ashraf has already been acquitted in the Pira Ghaib and Sahuwal rental power cases.

The Pira Ghaib reference was filed in 2014 over a 192MW rental power plant in Multan. Ashraf was accused of corruption and misusing his authority as former power minister.

In the other case, he was accused of awarding a 150MW rental power contract in Sialkot’s Sahuwal to Techno Engineering Services causing a loss of Rs20.43 million to the national exchequer.

Ashraf, who was the minister for water and power in 2009, authorised the summary illegally, according to NAB. He obtained the approval from the Economic Coordination Committee and the federal cabinet for an increase in the down payment to rental power companies from 7% to 14%.

NAB has challenged his acquittal in the Sahuwal case.

