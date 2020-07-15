12-year-old brings Pashtun heroes to life in new book

Bilawal Latif, a 12-year-old student from Peshawar, has taken up the responsibility of smashing stereotypes about Pathans.

A reader and history buff, Latif is now also one of the world’s youngest authors. He recently published ‘Pashtoon Heroes,’ a book that talks about the greatest Pathan personalities.

“I wrote the book because I wanted to bring pride to the Pashtun people,” he said on SAMAA TV‘s programme Naya Din. “There is a misconception in the West that Pashtuns are illiterate and I want this thinking to end.

“My book includes stories of great warriors such as Ahmed Shah Abdali,” Latif said, pointing out that these were the people who are truly remembered by Pashtuns.

Born and brought up in Waziristan, Latif moved to Peshawar with his family after militancy spread in the region in 2014. For the young writer, these incidents were a motivation to write.

It took him three years to write the book. “If you want to write a good book, you have to do a lot of research, fact check things and take out references,” he said.

Latif is a seventh grade student at the Army Public School in Kohat and lives in its hostel. His best friends include libraries, books and evening strolls with nature.

“My favorite authors, whom I have taken inspiration from, include Olaf Core and Ghani Khan,” he said, adding that both writers have written a lot about Pathans.

When he’s away from school and not writing, Latif is out exploring the historical sites of Peshawar. His favorite dish to eat while reading is biryani.

Latif has already started working on his next book, which is based on the people of Balochistan. “I want to explore the people and culture of the province and write on them.”