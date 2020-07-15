Wednesday, July 15, 2020  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

12-year-old brings Pashtun heroes to life in new book

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
12-year-old brings Pashtun heroes to life in new book

Naya Din/screegrab

Bilawal Latif, a 12-year-old student from Peshawar, has taken up the responsibility of smashing stereotypes about Pathans.

A reader and history buff, Latif is now also one of the world’s youngest authors. He recently published ‘Pashtoon Heroes,’ a book that talks about the greatest Pathan personalities.

“I wrote the book because I wanted to bring pride to the Pashtun people,” he said on SAMAA TV‘s programme Naya Din. “There is a misconception in the West that Pashtuns are illiterate and I want this thinking to end.

“My book includes stories of great warriors such as Ahmed Shah Abdali,” Latif said, pointing out that these were the people who are truly remembered by Pashtuns.

Born and brought up in Waziristan, Latif moved to Peshawar with his family after militancy spread in the region in 2014. For the young writer, these incidents were a motivation to write.

It took him three years to write the book. “If you want to write a good book, you have to do a lot of research, fact check things and take out references,” he said.

Latif is a seventh grade student at the Army Public School in Kohat and lives in its hostel. His best friends include libraries, books and evening strolls with nature.

“My favorite authors, whom I have taken inspiration from, include Olaf Core and Ghani Khan,” he said, adding that both writers have written a lot about Pathans.

When he’s away from school and not writing, Latif is out exploring the historical sites of Peshawar. His favorite dish to eat while reading is biryani.

Latif has already started working on his next book, which is based on the people of Balochistan. “I want to explore the people and culture of the province and write on them.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
book pashtun Peshawar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
reader, writer, history buff, Balochistan, Peshawar, Waziristan, terror attacks, Pashtoon heroes, culture, books, biryani, historical sites
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines
Post-coronavirus Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome reported in eight children in Lahore
Post-coronavirus Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome reported in eight children in Lahore
Obituary notice: NKATI's Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Obituary notice: NKATI’s Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Coronavirus Eidul Azha guidelines: disinfect slaughter site, avoid hugging
Coronavirus Eidul Azha guidelines: disinfect slaughter site, avoid hugging
Dr Shehla, who turned ties into tourniquets for wounded lawyers
Dr Shehla, who turned ties into tourniquets for wounded lawyers
Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested
Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested
'Real' Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
‘Real’ Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
Lahore: 8-year-old domestic worker beaten up for 'stealing milk'
Lahore: 8-year-old domestic worker beaten up for ‘stealing milk’
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.