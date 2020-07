Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Thursday).

Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the Pakistan Army to help clean streets across Karachi that are inundated with rainwater. The PM has also directed the National Disaster Management Authority chairperson to urgently head to the city. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has also assured the PM that he is ready to help.

A joint session of Parliament will be held at 4pm. PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain is likely to speak about online video game PUBG, which the Islamabad High Court recently ordered to have unblocked.

Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi has said he will tweet “evidence” against Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority will issue a summary on petrol prices.

The Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice will meet to review two bills that were recently approved by the National Assembly.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood has said the government hasn’t made any decision to ban O-Level, A-Level or Baccalaureate exams.

ICYMI: Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza and Special Assistant to the PM on Digital Pakistan Tania Aidrus have resigned. Click here to read the full story.