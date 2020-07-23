Thursday, July 23, 2020  | 1 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
Twenty injured in Parachinar blast

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Twenty injured in Parachinar blast

At least 20 people were injured in a blast in Parachinar on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred in Turi Bazar when explosives planted on a vending cart went off, according to the police.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and a search operation was underway.

The wounded persons were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital. Two of the injured were said to be in a critical condition.

People got angry and staged a demonstration outside the Parachinar Press Club after the blast.

