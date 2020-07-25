Pakpattan man, grandson killed in accidental gun firing

A 60-year-old man and his grandson were killed after a gun was accidentally fired in Pakpattan on Friday, according to the police.

The man, identified as Qutubdin, was cleaning his pistol and his grandson, Bilawal, was in the same room playing on his grandfather’s shoulders when the accident took place.

“We were outside and heard a loud sound,” one of his relatives said. “When we went inside we saw both of them had been shot,” he added.

The child died on the spot. His grandfather was shifted to the hospital but could not sustain the injuries and passed away.