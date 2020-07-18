250,000 Pakistanis brought back home from around the world: PM

A total of 250,000 Pakistanis from all around the world have been brought back home so far, Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

“Despite massive disruptions in global air travel, we have fulfilled our promise of bringing back stranded Pakistanis and our overseas workers,” the premier tweeted on Saturday.

After the coronavirus pandemic spread, Pakistanis stuck abroad were brought back to the country through special flights despite the country’s airspace closure.

The government has also started a special portal to provide jobs and financial assistance to people returning to Pakistan.

PM Khan added that the government will continue to support overseas Pakistanis in every way possible.