Pakistani actress Ayesha Sana booked for fraud

Posted: Jul 15, 2020
Posted: Jul 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Photo: Facebook

Police in Gujrat district have lodged a fraud case against Pakistani actress Ayesha Sana on the complaint of man associated with the real estate business.

Police officials in Sarai Alamgir area of Gujrat confirmed that they were investigating the case against the actress.

The complaint was filed by Ali Moin, a real estate businessman. He claimed that Sana had borrowed Rs2 million from him and gave him a cheque that later bounced.

“We had family terms with Ayesha Sana,” the businessman said. “She had borrowed money on different occasions and when I demanded it back, she gave me a cheque that bounced,” Moin told SAMAA TV.

The police were conducting raids in Lahore and Islamabad to arrest the accused.

