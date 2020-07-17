Friday, July 17, 2020  | 25 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Pakistan welcomes UNSC’s sanctioning of TTP chief

Posted: Jul 17, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
Pakistan welcomes UNSC’s sanctioning of TTP chief

File photo: Twitter

Pakistan welcomed on Friday the sanctioning of the chief of outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan Wali Mehsud by the United Nations Security Council.

The UNSC’s ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee added the name of Mehsud to its sanctions list Thursday. Individuals named on the list are subject to assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo.

“Pakistan welcomes the designation of Noor Wali Mehsud, the leader of TTP, by the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee on its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List,” Islamabad said in a statement.

The Foreign Office of Pakistan said that the TTP, a UN-designated terrorist organization, has been defeated by Pakistan through security operations in the country.

“However, [the] TTP continues to operate from outside Pakistan’s borders with support from its third-country facilitators,” it said.

The statement said that Pakistan would continue to fight the ones financing, planning and facilitating terrorism in the country.

