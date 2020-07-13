Monday, July 13, 2020  | 21 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan reopens Wagah Border to facilitate Afghan exports: Foreign Office

Posted: Jul 13, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pakistan reopens Wagah Border to facilitate Afghan exports: Foreign Office

Photo: AFP

The government of Pakistan has decided to reopen the Wagah Border to facilitate Afghanistan’s transit trade, according to the spokesperson of the Foreign Office.

The border, which will reopen on July 15, will help resumption of Afghan exports. It has, however, been made compulsory to follow all COVID-19 precautionary SOPs.

With this step, Pakistan has fulfilled its commitments under Pakistan-Afghanistan Transit Trade Agreement, the spokesperson said, adding that following the development, the country has restored all of its bilateral and transit trade with Afghanistan back to its pre-coronavirus status.

The Foreign Office has also assured that it will “further strengthen and facilitate” Afghan transit trade.

Pakistan had previously closed all its borders to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

