Pakistan urges UN to declare Hindutva fascism a terrorist manifestation

Pakistan has urged the United Nations to include Hindutva fascism in its counter-terrorism endeavors, pointing out that like other forms of violent supremacist movements its dystopian narrative also fuels terrorism.

“Hindutva fascism, like other forms of violent supremacist movements, constitutes another form of terrorism, which must be encompassed in the UN’s counter-terrorism endeavors,” Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN Munir Akram said, according to Radio Pakistan and APP.

He noted that some of terrorism’s manifestations, including the rise of Islamophobia, Hindutva fascism, and state terrorism in case of foreign occupation, had not been adequately addressed by the international community.

Akram was speaking in a webinar on the Global Scourge of Terrorism: Assessment of High-Risk Threats and Trends, including the rise of Violent Extremism and Hate Speech in a Pandemic Environment.

He stressed that the only way terrorism could be eliminated was through targeting its roots. The South Asian region is seeing a revival of fascist terrorism, which is adding new dimensions to the already complex counter-terrorism landscape, and posing a grave threat to regional peace and security, he said.

“The racist and fascist ideology of “Hindutva” practices by the ruling BJP and its militant parent, the RSS, which preaches the supremacy of upper-caste Hindus and the suppression of Muslims and other religions in India, poses an existential threat to the 180 million Muslims of India,” Ambassador Akram said.

He added that state terrorism was an “ignored phenomena” highlighting Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. State terrorism relies on portraying the freedom struggle of the oppressed as terrorism, Akram said, urging the international community to address this urgently and effectively.

Referring to the sponsoring, funding and support of terrorism by the state and non-state actors, he said terror outfits are being used as ‘guns for hire’ by India to destabilize Pakistan.

Pakistan has paid a heavy price in its fight against terrorism, suffering over 50,000 casualties – soldiers and civilians – and over $120 billion in the damage to its economy.

Akram said that Pakistan was one the biggest victims of terrorism and the terror attacks on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi and more recently on the Pakistan Stock Exchange are examples of that form of terrorism.