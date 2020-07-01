Pakistan to start making ventilators within 90 days: science minister

Pakistan will start “local production” of ventilators in the country within 60 to 90 days, Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Wednesday.

“Within 60 to 90 days, we will start the local production of ventilators in Pakistan to meet the need in the country,” Chaudhry told reporters in Islamabad.

Pakistan’s healthcare system has been under immense pressure due to a drastic surge in the number of coronavirus infections.

The virus has so far claimed 4,356 lives in Pakistan, while the total number of known cases in the country has crossed 200,000, with 100,000 recoveries.

The minister said that Pakistan aims to export the ventilators after it meets the local demand.

“Today, we are exporting COVID related material worth $100 million and the [production of] ventilators will further increase the export,” Chaudhry added.

He announced that a private company has made an “instant” testing kit which will deliver the coronavirus tests in 45 minutes, adding that the kit has been sent to the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan for trial.

Once approved, Chaudhry said, the kit will be available in the market and people will be able conduct their tests on their own at their homes.