Saturday, July 4, 2020  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan to re-open border with Iran on July 5: ministry

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan to re-open border with Iran on July 5: ministry

File photo: AFP

Pakistan said Saturday that it will re-open its western border with Iran from July 5 for trade.

In a notification, the ministry of interior said it will re-open the border at four crossing points at Gabd, Mand, Katagar, and Chedgi and they will remain opened seven days a week from morning till evening.

“Unlimited number of trucks will be allowed while ensuring all COVID-19 related SOPs and protocols,” read the notification.

The ministry said the decision to re-open border crossings with Iran was taken on July 2 in the meeting of National Command Operation Center.

Pakistan had first closed its western border with Iran on March 15 after the surge in the coronavirus infections in the country. The virus has for killed 4,619 people in Pakistan, while the known number of cases in the country has reached 22,5283.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Iran
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Iran, Border, Coronavirus
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU's list of 'safe' countries
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU’s list of ‘safe’ countries
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
Qurbani SOPs: Don't take children to cattle markets, wear masks
Qurbani SOPs: Don’t take children to cattle markets, wear masks
Fake pilots: Petition challenging Ghulam Sarwar's post dismissed
Fake pilots: Petition challenging Ghulam Sarwar’s post dismissed
Nadia Jamil talks about going bald
Nadia Jamil talks about going bald
Exclusive: SAMAA reporter survives Coronavirus -- returns to show ward
Exclusive: SAMAA reporter survives Coronavirus — returns to show ward
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.