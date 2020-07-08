Wednesday, July 8, 2020  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Pakistan to get 120 accountability courts on chief justice’s orders

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Pakistan to get 120 accountability courts on chief justice’s orders

At least 120 new accountability courts will be set up in Pakistan in four months on the orders of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

Judges should also be appointed during this time, he said. The top judge was hearing a case on illegal appointments in a coal mining plant when he expressed his displeasure over NAB’s performance.

He remarked that NAB cases were meant to be solved in 30 days but some cases have been pending for 20 years. “What’s the point of the bureau and its laws when it can’t even implement them?”

All pending corruption references and inquiries must be solved in three months, he instructed the NAB chairperson.

The court has summoned the attorney-general, prosecutor-general and law secretary at the next hearing.

NAB Supreme Court
 
