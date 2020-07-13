Monday, July 13, 2020  | 21 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan to celebrate Eidul Azha on July 31, says Chaudhry

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Urges provinces to allocate budget for science and technology too

Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday that Pakistan would celebrate Eidul Azha on July 31.

An observatory would be established in Islamabad before the next Eid, Chaudhry said at a press conference in the federal capital.

He urged the provincial governments to allocate some of their budget for science and technology too.

"If the provinces wish then together we can build observatories that would help see the moon," the minister said.

He hoped that his ministry would further reduce the burden of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

