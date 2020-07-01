Pakistan to build 15 national parks, says PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced Thursday that the government will be constructing 15 national parks.

“The initiative will help unemployed people get jobs. Unless locals benefit from them, making national parks is not of any use,” the PM said while addressing all four chief ministers, and officials of the Ministry of Climate Change.

The prime minister said Islamabad’s Margalla Hills National Park is one of the only place that remains a good national park.

He said, however, that the authorities are often unaware of the bylaws governing them, and parks and other places are often destroyed due to their lack of knowledge. “You can take the help of US officials and ask them how they have been so successful in preserving their parks,” he suggested.

“I see [authorities] allowing cars to be brought into places that should only be for pedestrians. We’re totally unaware of regulations and bylaws,” he said.

Speaking about presence of ibex in Chitral, he said the animal would have gone extinct had authorities not decided to charge a hefty fee for hunting them.

The PM also asked chief ministers to draft master plans for cities in their provinces so that town planning can be done.