HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan sugar mills to be investigated as court ends protection

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jul 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

The Supreme Court ordered on Tuesday the authorities to continue their investigation against all sugar mills after it ruled against the stay order granted to 12 mills by the Sindh High Court.

The government and its institutions should continue their investigation according to the law, said the court.

The court has advised the government to refrain from taking unnecessary steps against the sugar mills. The Sindh and Islamabad high courts have been instructed to announce verdicts in three weeks on the petitions against the sugar commission.

Government officials have been stopped from making remarks on it too.

On July 2, the court ruled that 12 sugar mills will not be investigated by the sugar commission as it upheld the Sindh High Court’s June 22 verdict granting them protection from the inquiry. It said that a two-member bench of the top court can’t rule on the case because the order has been given by a two-member bench, comprising Justice Omar Sial and Justice Zulfiqar Ali Sangi, of the Sindh High Court.

A three-member bench took up the case on Tuesday.

Attorney-General Khalid Jawed Khan had argued on July 2 that the high court doesn’t have the jurisdiction to stop the investigation. He also asked how sugar mill owners approached the Sindh High Court after the Islamabad High Court ruled on June 20 that all mills will be investigated by the committee.

There are a total of 93 sugar mills in Pakistan, to read more about them click here.

