Pakistan becomes permanent member of Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s Youth Council

Pakistan has become the newest permanent member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s Youth Council.

The council is a summit held annually in China where young representatives of member countries participate.

This was confirmed in a letter from SCO Youth Council Chairperson Denis Kravchenko to Usman Dar, the special assistant on youth affairs to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Kravchenko has also invited Pakistan to participate in this year’s activities.

Earlier, Dar had hinted at the move and said when it happens, Pakistani youth will be able to greatly benefit from international exposure that will help in their socio-economic development.