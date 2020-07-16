Thursday, July 16, 2020  | 24 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan becomes permanent member of Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s Youth Council

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
Pakistan becomes permanent member of Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s Youth Council

Photo: Chinaplus

Pakistan has become the newest permanent member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s Youth Council.

The council is a summit held annually in China where young representatives of member countries participate.

This was confirmed in a letter from SCO Youth Council Chairperson Denis Kravchenko to Usman Dar, the special assistant on youth affairs to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Kravchenko has also invited Pakistan to participate in this year’s activities.

Earlier, Dar had hinted at the move and said when it happens, Pakistani youth will be able to greatly benefit from international exposure that will help in their socio-economic development.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Shanghai Cooperation Organization
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan becomes permanent member of Shanghai Cooperation Organization's Youth Council, pakistani youth, usman dar
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines
Obituary notice: NKATI's Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Obituary notice: NKATI’s Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
No pilot licenses fake: CAA DG letter says
No pilot licenses fake: CAA DG letter says
Coronavirus Eidul Azha guidelines: disinfect slaughter site, avoid hugging
Coronavirus Eidul Azha guidelines: disinfect slaughter site, avoid hugging
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
Dr Shehla, who turned ties into tourniquets for wounded lawyers
Dr Shehla, who turned ties into tourniquets for wounded lawyers
Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested
Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested
'Real' Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
‘Real’ Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
Lahore: 8-year-old domestic worker beaten up for 'stealing milk'
Lahore: 8-year-old domestic worker beaten up for ‘stealing milk’
Rain expected in Karachi on Friday
Rain expected in Karachi on Friday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.