Pakistan Education Ministry: Haven’t received formal request to reopen schools

We haven’t received a single formal request from any association representing schools to reopen schools from August 15, says Wajiha Akram, the parliamentary secretary for the Federal Ministry of Education.

“Any decision that we will take for reopening education institutions will be done after taking all stakeholders on board,” Akram said while speaking on SAMAA TV’s prorgramme Naya Din on Tuesday.

She was responding to All Pakistan Private Schools Federation President Kashif Mirza, who has been demanding the reopening of schools.

Mirza wants educational institutions to be reopened with SOPs from August 15, but Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had announced reopening them from September 15 if the coronavirus situation doesn’t worsen.

Mirza complained of the losses schools were suffering due to the four-month closure. He believes restoring their operations would also restore employment of many teachers.

Akram remarked that the private schools associations may have been voicing their demands, but they haven’t submitted any official request to the Ministry of Education.

When anchorperson Mohammad Shoaib asked for Mirza’s take on it, he did not give a simple yes or no answer, instead he said he has asked “authorities to reopen institutions many times”.

After being asked the same question thrice, Mirza said he has written many letters to the prime minister and education ministers.

Akram replied that the ministry will not sabotage lives of people in any case and it will only allow education institutions to reopen if the coronavirus situation in the country is controlled.