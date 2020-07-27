PUBG ban: PTA explains why game remains blocked in Pakistan

Online game Players’ Unknown Battle Ground remains blocked in Pakistan even after the Islamabad High Court ordered the authorities to remove the ban on the game on July 24.
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said that it won’t unblock the game. It said, in a detailed verdict, that it has the mandate to make the decision under Section 37 of the PECA. The section gives the authority the power to block access to or remove ‘speech’ from content it finds objectionable.
It said that it took the decision because it “received numerous complaints/letters from other segments of society on the issue of banning PUBG”.
Read more: Pakistan court orders PUBG to be unbanned
The authority remarked that it came across various “papers and reports on the impact of internet games, specifically PUBG, on the mental and physical health” of the players.
It said that the game affects players in the following ways:
The Islamabad High Court ordered the PTA to unblock the game while approving a petition filed against the authority’s decision to ban the game in Pakistan.
The PTA, however, said that the ban it imposed on the online game will remain in place. The authority had asked the game developers to share data about PUBG sessions, its users in Pakistan and regulatory measures, but no response has been received yet.