HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan provides India consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav: FO

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jul 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan provides India consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav: FO

File photo: AFP

Pakistan provided on Thursday consular access to Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav on the request of India, the foreign office said.

In a statement, the FO said the two “consul officers” of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were provided “unimpeded and uninterrupted” consular access to Jadhav at 3:00pm.

In September 2019, India was provided consular access to Jadhav for the first time after his arrest. In December 2017, Jadhav met his mother and wife while in custody.

Indian Navy officer Jadhav was arrested on charges of espionage in Balochistan in March 2016 and sentenced to death by a military court a year later.

“During investigation, Commander Jadhav confessed to his involvement in terrorist activities inside Pakistan that resulted in loss of many precious human lives,” said the FO statement. “He also made important revelations about RAW’s role in sponsoring state terrorism in Pakistan.”

Last July, the International Court of Justice ordered Pakistan to provide consular access to Jadhav and review his death sentence.

Kulbhushan Jadhav refused to file petition against death sentence: FO

Jadhav had refused to file a review petition under Pakistani law against the death sentence awarded to him, Pakistan’s Additional Attorney General Ahmed Irfan said last week.

On June 17, we invited Jadhav to file a petition for the reconsideration of his conviction and offered him legal representation but he refused to file the petition and instead preferred to follow up on his pending mercy petition, Irfan told reports on July 8.

