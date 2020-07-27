Islamabad court rejects petition to immediately reopen private schools

Private schools in Pakistan are not reopening just yet as the Islamabad High Court dismissed on Monday a petition filed by school owners.

The owners asked the court to pass an order to reopen schools across the country. They said that they have suffered financially after the schools were closed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that the government is also looking into the matter. The government is responsible for making policy and the court will not interfere in the matter, he said. Elected representatives are answerable to the public, he added.

The private school owners have been directed to approach the relevant forum for their grievances and the case has been disposed of.

On July 20, the All Pakistan Private School Association has announced that it will reopen private schools across the country from August 15.

In a press conference, the association chairperson said that the schools can no longer bear their expenses and if they remained closed for longer they are liked to shut down permanently.