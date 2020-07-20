Monday, July 20, 2020  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Pakistan private schools to reopen from August 15: association

Posted: Jul 20, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pakistan private schools to reopen from August 15: association

Photo: File

The All Pakistan Private School Association has announced that it will reopen private schools across the country from August 15.

In a press conference on Monday, the association chairperson said that the schools can no longer bear their expenses and if they remained closed for more they are liked to get closed down.

He said that if the government did not let them open the schools, they will start a long march to Islamabad and stage a protest.

“The date given by the government to reopen schools is too late,” the chairperson said, adding that the losses faced by students and teachers were getting worse with each passing day.

Related: Govt should announce relief package for educational institutions: schools’ associations

The association assured that all SOPs will be followed at the school premises.

Coronavirus is on a decline in the country and its finally time that the schools are reopened, the chairperson added.

Earlier in July, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that Educational institutions across Pakistan will be allowed to reopen from September 15.

“At the end of August, we’ll review the situation and decide on the matter,” Mahmood said. “Schools are allowed to open their offices.”

He said the students of higher classes will be called first, then lower graders will also be called if things go smoothly. The minister has, however, said the decision may be withdrawn if the virus outbreak worsens.

RELATED STORIES

