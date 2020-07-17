Friday, July 17, 2020  | 25 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan PM urges nation to celebrate Eidul Azha with simplicity

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Pakistan PM urges nation to celebrate Eidul Azha with simplicity

Photo: FILE

Prime Minister Imran Khan urged on Friday the masses to celebrate Eidul Azha with simplicity, warning that the coronavirus cases could resurge if they violated the SOPs.

“I urge the nation to continue observing SOPs essential to sustain our positive trend,” PM Khan said on Twitter. “Eid ul Azha must be celebrated with simplicity so as not to repeat what happened last Eid when SOPs were ignored and our hospitals were choked.”

He said Pakistan was among the fortunate countries where COVID-19 cases in hospitals, especially in intensive care, and the death rate had gone down, unlike in India.

“This positive trend has been the result of our smart lockdown policy and the nation observing the government SOPs,” the prime minister said.

He said he was ordering strict implementation of the government SOPs.

There has been a decline in the number of daily coronavirus cases and deaths linked to the virus in Pakistan.

The country has so far reported 5,475 fatalities and over 260,000 coronavirus cases.

