Pakistan offers India consular access to Jadhav for third time

Pakistan has offered India consular access to Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav for the third time.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said on Friday the response of India is awaited. She said the access will be without the presence of a guard this time.

A day earlier, Pakistan provided consular access to Jadhav on the request of India.

In a statement, the FO had said the two “consul officers” of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were provided “unimpeded and uninterrupted” consular access to Jadhav at 3:00pm.

In September 2019, India was provided consular access to Jadhav for the first time after his arrest. In December 2017, Jadhav met his mother and wife while in custody.

Indian Navy officer Jadhav was arrested on charges of espionage in Balochistan in March 2016 and sentenced to death by a military court a year later.

Last July, the International Court of Justice ordered Pakistan to provide consular access to Jadhav and review his death sentence.

Jadhav had refused to file a review petition under Pakistani law against the death sentence awarded to him, Pakistan’s Additional Attorney General Ahmed Irfan said last week.