Thursday, July 23, 2020  | 1 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

‘Pakistan most improved in theft ranking for nuclear weapon-owning countries’

Posted: Jul 23, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
‘Pakistan most improved in theft ranking for nuclear weapon-owning countries’

Photo: AFP

Pakistan has ranked most improved in the theft ranking for countries with weapons-usable nuclear materials, according to a NTI Nuclear Security Index report.

Australia ranked first for the fifth time. Among countries with weapons-usable nuclear materials, Canada and Switzerland tied for the second, Germany was fourth, and the Netherlands and Norway tied for fifth.

New Zealand and Sweden tied for first in the theft ranking for countries without weapon-usable nuclear materials, followed by Finland, Denmark and South Korea(tied for fourth), and Hungary and Spain (tied for sixth).

Pakistan was the most improved country in the theft ranking, improving its overall score by seven points.

“The majority of Pakistan’s improvements are in the Security and Control Measures category (+25) because of its passage of new regulations. Pakistan also improved in the Global Norms category (+1),” noted the report.

Read more: AQ Khan hails ‘brilliant’ colleagues that made Pakistan nuclear power

“Pakistan has steadily improved in the Security and Control Measures category over time with the passage of new regulations, improving by eight points in 2014, two in 2016, and six in 2018. Its score in 2014 improved owing to new regulations for on-site physical protection.”

In 2016, Pakistan passed new cybersecurity regulations and in 2018, it improved its insider threat protections, noted the report. “Compared with other countries’ score improvements in the Security and Control Measures category, Pakistan’s increase of +25 is the second-largest improvement of any country since the Index first launched in 2012,” it noted.

