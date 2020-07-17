Monsoon rains in Pakistan bring down the heat, inundate roads

The monsoon season has hit Pakistan in its full force.
The rains rolled in as July started with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab receiving the first downpour of the season, while Sindh’s Karachi and Balochistan were in tow.
The rain brought down the scorching heat across the country and cooled the temperatures all the while turning the weather pleasant.
Here are some pictures of the monsoon season in Pakistan.
Abbottabad, Havelian, Sialkot, Chiniot, Mandi Bahauddin, Shakargarh, Lahore, Swat, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Karachi and Pindi Bhattian all also reported showers.
People flocked to parks and public spaces to enjoy the weather. Several areas were flooded with rainwater inundating the streets. Rain accompanied by thunderstorms also led to electricity feeders being tripped and exploded transformers.
Due to these incidents, several people lost these lives as well. The Pakistan Meteorological Department and Sindh government have advised residents to take precautionary measures to protect themselves and those around them.
The Met Office has forecast heavy rain with dust storm in Karachi. The temperature may rise up to 40 degree Celsius at noon.