Friday, July 17, 2020
Monsoon rains in Pakistan bring down the heat, inundate roads

Posted: Jul 17, 2020
Photo: Online

The monsoon season has hit Pakistan in its full force.

The rains rolled in as July started with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab receiving the first downpour of the season, while Sindh’s Karachi and Balochistan were in tow.

The rain brought down the scorching heat across the country and cooled the temperatures all the while turning the weather pleasant.

Here are some pictures of the monsoon season in Pakistan.

Monsoon-rains-Islamabad-Margalla Hills
A cover of stormy clouds in Islamabad moments before it rains. Photo: Online
monsoon-rains-traffic
As soon as rain starts, massive traffic jams are seen on main roads in major cities. Photo: Online

Abbottabad, Havelian, Sialkot, Chiniot, Mandi Bahauddin, Shakargarh, Lahore, Swat, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Karachi and Pindi Bhattian all also reported showers.

People flocked to parks and public spaces to enjoy the weather. Several areas were flooded with rainwater inundating the streets. Rain accompanied by thunderstorms also led to electricity feeders being tripped and exploded transformers.

monsoon-rains-pakistan
Motorists on their way during heavy rain in Lahore. Photo: Online
monsoon-rains-streets
Children play in puddles as monsoon rains inundate streets across Pakistan with rainwater. Photo: Online
Monsoon-rain-Lahore
Water accumulated on a road in Lahore after heavy monsoon rains. Photo: Online

Due to these incidents, several people lost these lives as well. The Pakistan Meteorological Department and Sindh government have advised residents to take precautionary measures to protect themselves and those around them.

monsoon-rains-food
Rains brings a lot of food cravings too. Photo: Online
monsoon-rains-parks
Children enjoy the rain in a park. Photo: Online
monsoon-rains-Faisalabad
Faisalabad skies turn pretty after rain. Photo: Online

The Met Office has forecast heavy rain with dust storm in Karachi. The temperature may rise up to 40 degree Celsius at noon.

