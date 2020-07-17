Monsoon rains in Pakistan bring down the heat, inundate roads

The monsoon season has hit Pakistan in its full force.

The rains rolled in as July started with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab receiving the first downpour of the season, while Sindh’s Karachi and Balochistan were in tow.

The rain brought down the scorching heat across the country and cooled the temperatures all the while turning the weather pleasant.

Here are some pictures of the monsoon season in Pakistan.

A cover of stormy clouds in Islamabad moments before it rains. Photo: Online

As soon as rain starts, massive traffic jams are seen on main roads in major cities. Photo: Online

Abbottabad, Havelian, Sialkot, Chiniot, Mandi Bahauddin, Shakargarh, Lahore, Swat, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Karachi and Pindi Bhattian all also reported showers.

People flocked to parks and public spaces to enjoy the weather. Several areas were flooded with rainwater inundating the streets. Rain accompanied by thunderstorms also led to electricity feeders being tripped and exploded transformers.

Motorists on their way during heavy rain in Lahore. Photo: Online

Children play in puddles as monsoon rains inundate streets across Pakistan with rainwater. Photo: Online

Water accumulated on a road in Lahore after heavy monsoon rains. Photo: Online

Due to these incidents, several people lost these lives as well. The Pakistan Meteorological Department and Sindh government have advised residents to take precautionary measures to protect themselves and those around them.

Rains brings a lot of food cravings too. Photo: Online

Children enjoy the rain in a park. Photo: Online

Faisalabad skies turn pretty after rain. Photo: Online

The Met Office has forecast heavy rain with dust storm in Karachi. The temperature may rise up to 40 degree Celsius at noon.