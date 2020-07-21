Tuesday, July 21, 2020  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Pakistani man delivers mangoes in a Lamborghini in Dubai

Posted: Jul 21, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistani man delivers mangoes in a Lamborghini in Dubai

Photo: SAMAA TV (screengrab)

There’s a Pakistani businessman in Dubai who has found an odd method to delivery mangoes at people’s doorsteps: in a shiny Lamborghini.

Mohammad Jahanzaib owns Pakistan Supermarket, a mart in Dubai that sells essential food items, including mangoes that are imported from Pakistan.

During the coronavirus pandemic, he started delivering mangoes in his Lamborghini. “We just wanted to lift the spirits of people during the pandemic,” he said while speaking on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din on Tuesday.

Jahanzaib doesn’t charge his customers extra and the people who order mangoes can also get a free ride in the car. “Pakistani mangoes are very famous in Dubai. Even westerners are fond of chaunsa,” he said.

Initially, he used to deliver mangoes in a Lamborghini once a month, but now he does it four days a week after the news of his strange delivery vehicle spread.

Jahanzaib’s customers often get excited after ordering mangoes as they can’t wait for the super car to show up at their home. “Sometimes, people tell us to alert them 10 minutes before arrival so they get their cameras ready,” he said.

His customers in Dubai are people belonging to 80 different countries including Indians, Russians, Spaniards and Italians.

