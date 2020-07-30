Thursday, July 30, 2020  | 8 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan lifts ban on Bigo

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
Pakistan lifts ban on Bigo

Photo: AFP

Pakistan has lifted the ban on Bigo after the live streaming app committed to moderate “immoral and indecent content,” its telecommunication authority said Thursday.

On July 21, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority had blocked Bigo in citing complaints from people regarding “immoral, obscene and vulgar” content on it.

The decision to lift the ban was made after a meeting between PTA officials and Bigo’s Vice President Jhon Zhang.

“The representative assured Bigo’s commitment to moderate immoral and indecent content in accordance with Pakistani laws,” the PTA said in a statement.

The live streaming app has assured Pakistan that it’ll work with the country to “address the issue of unlawful content,” it added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bigo
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PTA, Pakistan, Bigo, Ban
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PM's aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
PM’s aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
Sindh govt can’t build K-IV without water quota, irrigation fixes
Sindh govt can’t build K-IV without water quota, irrigation fixes
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Chocolate is good for your heart, study finds
Chocolate is good for your heart, study finds
Pakistanis risk unproven plasma treatment in coronavirus fight
Pakistanis risk unproven plasma treatment in coronavirus fight
Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 100 days
Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 100 days
China reports coronavirus spike as global cases pass 16 million
China reports coronavirus spike as global cases pass 16 million
Nawaz Sharif's new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
Nawaz Sharif’s new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.