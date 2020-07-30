Pakistan lifts ban on Bigo

Pakistan has lifted the ban on Bigo after the live streaming app committed to moderate “immoral and indecent content,” its telecommunication authority said Thursday.

On July 21, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority had blocked Bigo in citing complaints from people regarding “immoral, obscene and vulgar” content on it.

The decision to lift the ban was made after a meeting between PTA officials and Bigo’s Vice President Jhon Zhang.

“The representative assured Bigo’s commitment to moderate immoral and indecent content in accordance with Pakistani laws,” the PTA said in a statement.

The live streaming app has assured Pakistan that it’ll work with the country to “address the issue of unlawful content,” it added.