Friday, July 3, 2020  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi tests positive for COVID-19

SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Shah Mahmood Qureshi/Facebook

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has tested positive for coronavirus, the minister confirmed Friday.

“This afternoon I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined myself at home,” Qureshi said in a tweet. “I have now tested positive for COVID-19.”

The minister said he would continue to perform his duties from home. “Please keep me in your prayers,” he added.

Several other members of his party, including National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar, tested positive for the virus earlier. They have now recovered from it.

The virus has for killed over 4,500 people, while the total number of known cases has crossed 220,000 in Pakistan.

