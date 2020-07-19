Pakistan Customs seizes Rs58m NCP vehicles in Quetta

Pakistan Customs officials seized on Sunday 25 non-custom paid vehicles in Quetta, they said.

Customs officials conducted raids in Shahbaz Town, Toor Nasir crossing and other areas.

They were assisted by the police and Frontier Corps personnel. Twenty-five vehicles were seized during the raids.

The smuggling of vehicles causes losses of billions of rupees to the national exchequer each year, according to customs officials.

The drive against NCP vehicles would continue uninterrupted, they said. All measures would be taken to prevent the smuggling of vehicles.