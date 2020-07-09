Headlines 9am: Pakistan reports 1,500 new coronavirus cases

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

A fire broke out at two cardboard factories and one plastic factory in Karachi’s Landhi area Sunday night. The fire at the plastic factory has been put out. For the other two factories, the blaze has yet to be doused after 14 hours.

Thirty-one coronavirus patients died in the last 24 hours in Pakistan while 1,587 new infections were reported. So far, 53,555 active cases have been reported and more than 205,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Anti-polio vaccination drives will resume in different parts of Pakistan after four months. The campaign is scheduled to last three days and aims to vaccinate some 800,000 children, according to the officials.

A food delivery boy was shot by suspected robbers in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Two robbers have been arrested by the police on an ice-cream seller’s complaint. They first bought ice cream from him then snatched his cell phone and cash at gunpoint.

A man has been arrested from Pindi Bhattian’s Jalalpur Road for attempting to kidnap a child from outside his house. The child was playing on the road outside his home in Islampura when the suspected came on his motorcycle and tried to kidnap him.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif spoke on the phone. Sharif asked about Asif Ali Zardari’s health and wished for his speedy recovery. A PML-N delegation will also meet PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Lahore today.

Lahore and other parts of Punjab have been experiencing intermittent rain. The Met Office has warned of urban flooding if heavy rain continues to lash Lahore.