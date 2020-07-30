HOME > Video Headlines 9am: Hajj activities begin, Pakistan coronavirus deaths near 6,000 - Posted: Jul 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago SAMAA | TV SAMAA | TV Posted: Jul 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago

﻿

Over 25,000 COVID-19 cases remain in Pakistan, corona in Pakistan, corona cases in pakistan, pakistan army, ali zaidi PTI, Hajj saudi arabia,Hajj activities begins, Pakistan COVID-19 deaths nearing 6,000