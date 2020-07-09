Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority warns pilots against smoking in cockpit

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has warned pilots against smoking in the cockpit.

The PCAA said pilots were violating rules and it was receiving complaints in this regard.

Smoking cigarette or e-cigarette inside planes is prohibited, according to the CAA. If the pilot lights a cigarette then the first officer will report it and vice versa.

Action will be taken against both of them if neither registers a complaint. The cockpit crew can be grounded as well as fined over smoking, the CAA said.

It said pilots could also have their licenses suspended because of it.