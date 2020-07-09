Thursday, July 9, 2020  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority warns pilots against smoking in cockpit

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority warns pilots against smoking in cockpit

Photo: Samaa TV FILE

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has warned pilots against smoking in the cockpit.

The PCAA said pilots were violating rules and it was receiving complaints in this regard.

Smoking cigarette or e-cigarette inside planes is prohibited, according to the CAA. If the pilot lights a cigarette then the first officer will report it and vice versa.

Action will be taken against both of them if neither registers a complaint. The cockpit crew can be grounded as well as fined over smoking, the CAA said.

It said pilots could also have their licenses suspended because of it.

FaceBook WhatsApp
caa Pakistan pilots
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, pilots, CAA, smoking, cockpit, PIA,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Post-coronavirus Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome reported in eight children in Lahore
Post-coronavirus Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome reported in eight children in Lahore
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan's coronaviruses cases dropping
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan’s coronaviruses cases dropping
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Qurbani SOPs: Don't take children to cattle markets, wear masks
Qurbani SOPs: Don’t take children to cattle markets, wear masks
Waqar Zaka files petition in to lift PUBG ban
Waqar Zaka files petition in to lift PUBG ban
Exclusive: SAMAA reporter survives Coronavirus -- returns to show ward
Exclusive: SAMAA reporter survives Coronavirus — returns to show ward
Headlines 9am: Pakistani diplomat uncovers India's terrorism, FBR official attacked
Headlines 9am: Pakistani diplomat uncovers India’s terrorism, FBR official attacked
3 committees later, K-IV headache lands back in CM’s lap
3 committees later, K-IV headache lands back in CM’s lap
Maryam Nawaz pays tribute to mother on 70th birthday
Maryam Nawaz pays tribute to mother on 70th birthday
You can help KP design monument for coronavirus frontline heroes
You can help KP design monument for coronavirus frontline heroes
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.