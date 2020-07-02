Friday, July 3, 2020  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan cantonment residents can now pay taxes, fees online

Posted: Jul 2, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 21 hours ago
Pakistan cantonment residents can now pay taxes, fees online

Photo: Samaa Digital

The Cantonment Boards of Pakistan have introduced the 1Link facility for their residents, enabling them to pay their taxes and fees online.

1Link Chief Operating Officer Bashir Khan and Cantonment Boards Headquarters Director Hassan Akhtar Mirza signed an agreement in this regard Thursday. Military Lands & Cantonments Department Director General Maj Gen Hasnat Amir Gillani was also present on the occasion.

Cantonment Board residents can avail this facility by entering the challan number mentioned on the 1Bill option in any bank application, on ATM or online portal.

Maj Gen Gillani said this would enable the residents to pay their bills from home and they would not have to visit the bank branches.

Residents of all cantonment boards across Pakistan can avail this facility by using their online accounts, a Cantonment Board Clifton spokesperson told SAMAA Digital.

They can deposit their dues in the respective bank accounts of cantonment boards using the application, he said. The residents can deposit their property, water & conservancy, and sanitation taxes too.

They can also deposit death & birth certificate, transfer, security, demolition, building plan, completion and other fees using the application.

