Pakistan blocks Bigo, issues ‘final warning’ to TikTok

Pakistan has decided to immediately block Bigo citing complaints from people regarding the “immoral, obscene and vulgar” content on the live streaming app, the country’s telecommunication authority said Monday.

A “final warning” has also been issued to the video sharing app TikTok, according to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority. TikTok has been asked to put in place a comprehensive mechanism to control “obscenity, vulgarity and immorality through its social media platform”.

The PTA said it blocked Bigo under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act.

“PTA had issued necessary notices to the aforementioned social media companies under law to moderate the socialization and content within legal and moral limits, in accordance with the laws of the country,” the telecom regulator in its statement. “However, the response of these companies has not been satisfactory.”

It said the video sharing apps were having negative effects on the society in general and the youth in particular.

The development comes weeks after the ban on online game PUBG. The game has been temporarily blocked in Pakistan since July 1.

The decision to block PUBG was taken after the PTA received “numerous complaints against PUBG wherein it is stated that the game is addictive, wastage of time and poses a serious negative impact on the physical and psychological health of children,” according to the regulator.