Friday, July 17, 2020
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan allows Muharram processions with strict SOPs

Posted: Jul 17, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pakistan allows Muharram processions with strict SOPs

Photo: APP

The federal government has allowed devotees to hold majalis and processions during Muharram as long as they strictly implement precautionary measures.

The decision was made in a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and Shia ulema at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday, reported Radio Pakistan.

The president hailed the role of religious scholars in containing the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country during Ramazan and Eidul Fitr.

Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, in a statement, said that unanimous SOPs have been formulated in the light of proposals and will be sent to the provinces and ulema after approval of the National Command and Operation Centre.

