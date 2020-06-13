Pakistan allows 700 cattle markets to operate outside cities

The Pakistan government has granted permission to set up 700 cattle markets across the country.

It was decided in a special meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre in Lahore on Monday. Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar chaired it.

Umar said cattle markets will be set up out of the city limits from 6am to 7pm. Standard operating procedures will be mandatory to follow to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Those entering and exiting the markets will be screened.

Currently, 321 hotspot areas across Pakistan are under a smart lockdown to control the spread of the virus.