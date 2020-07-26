Sunday, July 26, 2020  | 4 Zilhaj, 1441
Pakistan adopted balanced approach to deal with coronavirus pandemic: minister

Posted: Jul 26, 2020
Posted: Jul 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Information Minister Shibli Faraz. Photo: Samaa TV FILE

The Government of Pakistan adopted a balanced approach to deal with the coronavirus pandemic as the country could not afford a complete lockdown, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said Sunday.

Faraz said this at a press conference alongside PM’s aide Tania Aidrus and focal person on coronavirus Dr Faisal Sultan.

He said the virus affected the whole world. “Many countries opted for a complete lockdown, but they are facing difficulties and an increase in the number of deaths.”

Pakistan adopted the policy of smart lockdowns to safeguard precious human lives while keeping the wheels of the economy running, according to the minister. This policy was working.

He said the National Command and Operation Centre is playing a vital role with regard to the pandemic.

Faraz said the NCOC has helped overcome the situation scientifically.

