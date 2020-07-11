Saturday, July 11, 2020  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: Ali Zaidi’s ‘explosive’ tweet, madrassa exams begin

Posted: Jul 11, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
Today’s outlook: Ali Zaidi’s ‘explosive’ tweet, madrassa exams begin

Here are the stories we’re expecting to follow today (Saturday).

  • Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has asked the Rangers director-general to stop former officers from making irresponsible statements or else they’ll begin talking too.
  • Federal Minister for Ports and Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi announced that he will tweet an “explosive” video today related to Asif Ali Zardari.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered the wheat lying in government warehouses in Punjab to be brought into the market to put an end to the flour shortage. Budget markets are to be set up to sell the flour at subsidised rates.
  • Wafaq-ul-Madaris examinations begin today and will continue till July 16.
  • The Jamaat-e-Islami has planned a protest outside their Karachi headquarters Idara Noor-ul-Haq against K-Electric.
  • ICYMI: The government has issued guidelines for Eidul Azha, including prayers and animal slaughter. Read more here.


 

 
 
 
