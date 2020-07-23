Thursday, July 23, 2020  | 1 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Only Shaukat Khanum can collect hides in Karachi’s Malir Cantt

Posted: Jul 23, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Only Shaukat Khanum can collect hides in Karachi’s Malir Cantt

The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital can set up hide collection points on Eidul Azha in Karachi’s Malir Cantt, residents have been told.

The permission has been granted by the Garrison Headquarters of the Pakistan Army, according to a Malir Defence Residents Association letter Gar HQ No. 500/21/Gar-97JJGH from July 19, 2020.  Only Shaukat Khanum hospital has been given the permission, the letter says. It is addressed to the residents of Malir Cantt.

It says no additional hide collection camps will be established in Malir Cantt other than those of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital.

This letter has been signed by MDRA President Asim Aslam.

SAMAA Digital called on a mobile number provided in the letter to verify it.

An office assistant received the call and confirmed that the MDRA has forwarded a letter received by the Garrison Headquarters to all its residents.

Without disclosing his name, the MDRA office assistant said the letter in which permission has been granted for hide collection was received by MDRA Phase I, MDRA Phase II, Falcon Complex and Cantt Bazaar.

He said both civilians and retired army officers are living in those residential areas, however, the association’s matters in these areas are mostly run by civilians.

SAMAA Digital has been trying to get in touch with the MDRA president on his mobile and office landline numbers for the last two days, but has received no comment.

The first response on the landline by the receiver was that the president is in a meeting and a message will be conveyed to him.

The MDRA president did not get back.

SAMAA Digital then tried to contact the Cantonment Board Malir chief executive officer on his office landline to find out why the Garrison Headquarters had granted permission to only one welfare organisation to set up hide collection camps.

His personal assistant, Zohaib, took the call and said the CEO was in a meeting and a message will be conveyed when he gets free.

The story was the same when SAMAA Digital contacted the Garrison Headquarters.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

