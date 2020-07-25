Saturday, July 25, 2020  | 3 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

One soldier martyred, three injured in Kech attack: ISPR

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
One soldier martyred, three injured in Kech attack: ISPR

File photo: AFP

A soldier embraced martyrdom and three others sustained injuries after armed men attacked a vehicle of security forces during a routine patrol in Balochistan’s Kech district, the Pakistan Army said Saturday.

According to the ISPR, a soldier identified as Lance Naik Javed Karim was martyred in an exchange of fire with the terrorists.

The ISPR said that security forces have surrounded the area and a search operation is underway to apprehend the attackers.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. Security forces have been fighting Baloch separatist groups in the province for more than a decade.

In recent months, Baloch separatist groups have increased their attacks and are now attacking their targets in the neighbouring Sindh province.

On June 29, four terrorists of the Baloch Liberation Army had attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi. The attackers were killed by Karachi police after they killed three men inside the stock exchange’s compound.

It was the second attack on the security forces in Balochistan this month. On July 14, at least three soldiers were martyred after a convoy of security forces came under attack in Panjgur.

In May, at least seven soldiers were martyred in two separate attacks in Mach and Kech.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Army Balochistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
ISPR, Balochistan, BLA, Kech, Panjgur
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Pakistan's dollar outflows down by 78% in FY20
Pakistan’s dollar outflows down by 78% in FY20
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Coronavirus in children: Everything parents and guardians need to know
Coronavirus in children: Everything parents and guardians need to know
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport
Islamabad court summons Cynthia Ritchie in Rehman Malik case
Islamabad court summons Cynthia Ritchie in Rehman Malik case
Coronavirus: UK secures 90 million doses of potential virus vaccines
Coronavirus: UK secures 90 million doses of potential virus vaccines
Coronavirus: UK, China vaccines show immune response
Coronavirus: UK, China vaccines show immune response
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Dexamethasone trial results confirm coronavirus benefits, but also its risks
Dexamethasone trial results confirm coronavirus benefits, but also its risks
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.