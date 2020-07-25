One soldier martyred, three injured in Kech attack: ISPR

A soldier embraced martyrdom and three others sustained injuries after armed men attacked a vehicle of security forces during a routine patrol in Balochistan’s Kech district, the Pakistan Army said Saturday.

According to the ISPR, a soldier identified as Lance Naik Javed Karim was martyred in an exchange of fire with the terrorists.

The ISPR said that security forces have surrounded the area and a search operation is underway to apprehend the attackers.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. Security forces have been fighting Baloch separatist groups in the province for more than a decade.

In recent months, Baloch separatist groups have increased their attacks and are now attacking their targets in the neighbouring Sindh province.

On June 29, four terrorists of the Baloch Liberation Army had attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi. The attackers were killed by Karachi police after they killed three men inside the stock exchange’s compound.

It was the second attack on the security forces in Balochistan this month. On July 14, at least three soldiers were martyred after a convoy of security forces came under attack in Panjgur.

In May, at least seven soldiers were martyred in two separate attacks in Mach and Kech.