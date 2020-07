One person was killed and six people, including women, injured after two buses collided into each other near Karachi’s Muhajir Camp Friday morning.

According to rescue officials, the injured people have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

The accident took place because the buses were racing with each other. The drivers lost control after which the vehicles crashed into each other.

One of the drivers is on the run, while the other was injured and has been shifted to a hospital.